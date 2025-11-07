Trump continues efforts to end war in Ukraine, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker shared his impressions of his first visit to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on X social media.

Whitaker said he had finished "an eye-opening visit to Ukraine with my fellow NATO Ambassadors."

On Trump's role

"The visit only reinforced that four years of war is four years too many. While peacemaker-in-chief President Trump is leading the efforts to end the war, continued support from our like-minded NATO Allies is critical," the American diplomat added.

Read more: This senseless war must end. Peace is possible thanks to Trump, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

Whitaker's visit to Ukraine

The day before, Whitaker arrived in Ukraine for the first time. He headed the North Atlantic Alliance delegation.

The US Ambassador to NATO held a meeting with Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, they discussed innovations and the protection of Ukrainian airspace from enemy drones and missiles, particularly during the winter period, with the NATO delegation.

Read more: Putin has no strategic successes on front. He continues to kill, which does not produce any results - Whitaker