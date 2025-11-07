Orban will persuade Trump to meet Putin - Guardian

During his visit to Washington, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will try to convince Donald Trump to hold a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

Purpose of the visit

According to the publication's sources, Orbán's priority will be to invite Trump to Hungary.

Advisers to the Hungarian prime minister believe that Trump's visit will strengthen Orbán's role as a statesman and energize his conservative base.

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"Orbán wants Trump to visit Budapest before the elections. This is a key priority. They will discuss the issue of Russian gas, but Orbán is most concerned about the elections," said a source working in a Hungarian government agency on foreign policy issues.

Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, believes that the meeting between Orbán and Trump will be an opportunity for the two heads of state to define a roadmap that could lead to a meeting between the US and Russia, and thus to a Russian-Ukrainian peace agreement.

Read: Budapest summit on Ukraine possible at any moment, says Orbán

Trump and Orbán meet

The US leader and Hungarian prime minister will meet on November 7, 2025.

According to Orbán, they will discuss with Trump, among other things, Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump previously stated that Orbán had requested an exemption from US sanctions against Russian oil. However, his request was denied.

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