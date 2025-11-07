"UZ-3000" program will be launched on December 1. It will last 4 months - Svyrydenko

The free transportation program "UZ-3000" will start on December 1 and will last for four months.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during question time in parliament, according to Censor.NET.

"It is very important to understand the following. In our country, passenger transportation and the cost of passenger transportation are actually higher than the cost of a ticket. Previously, this imbalance was compensated for by cargo transportation," she explained.

See more: Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in three regions at night: trains are changing routes and running with delays - Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

According to the head of government, real cargo volumes are declining as a result of the war. This resource, which was previously sufficient, is now insufficient to cover the difference between the cost price and the actual ticket price.

"In order to support the railway, additional funds were allocated during this difficult year. Approximately 13 billion hryvnia was allocated from both the reserve fund and the state budget. These were expenditures to support Ukrzaliznytsia this year.

Next year, we plan for this to be at least 15 billion hryvnia. And Ukrzaliznytsia itself is looking for additional resources through cost savings and optimization of its activities," Svyrydenko added.

Read also on Censor.NET: The country may lose Ukrzaliznytsia due to billions in losses. It must be saved, says Leshchenko

UZ-3000

According to the prime minister, this is not a program that is compensated by these 13 billion hryvnia. It is an opportunity that is available to all citizens of Ukraine.

"Currently, the relevant ministry is developing, detailing, and refining this program. It is scheduled to launch on December 1 and will be implemented over a period of four months, when demand for Ukrzaliznytsia is low," the head of government concluded.

Read: Yermak's advisor Leshchenko defends the "UZ-3000" program: Free tickets are our goodwill gesture

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskнy instructed the government to form a "winter support" package for Ukrainians. The package includes, in particular, the "UZ-3000" program, which will allow Ukrainians to travel free of charge on Ukrzaliznytsia trains within a range of three thousand kilometers.

Read: The government has approved a program to pay out 6,500 hryvnia as part of the "Winter Support" package