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News Shelling of Kherson
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Two killed and six injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region

Russians attack Kherson and regional settlements: civilians killed and injured

On November 7, Russian forces attacked Kherson and several settlements across Kherson region, leaving civilians dead and injured.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

According to the report, Russian forces struck settlements in Kherson region with artillery, including rocket systems, and drones.

Victims of enemy attacks

As of 5:30 p.m., two civilians were confirmed killed and six others injured as a result of the attacks.

See more: Russians shelled Donetsk region: three people wounded, more than 10 buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, three residents of Kherson, one in Bilozerka, and two in Novovorontsovka were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Damage caused by Russian shelling

Shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, a healthcare facility, garages, and vehicles.

Read more: Ruscists struck energy facilities in four regions,- Ministry of Energy

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shoot out (17308) Kherson (1480) Khersonska region (2667) Beryslavskyy district (107) Khersonskyy district (569) Novovorontsovka (6) Bilozerka (78)
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