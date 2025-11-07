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Two killed and six injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region
On November 7, Russian forces attacked Kherson and several settlements across Kherson region, leaving civilians dead and injured.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.
According to the report, Russian forces struck settlements in Kherson region with artillery, including rocket systems, and drones.
Victims of enemy attacks
As of 5:30 p.m., two civilians were confirmed killed and six others injured as a result of the attacks.
- A Kherson resident was fatally wounded in an artillery strike.
- In the village of Novovorontsovka, a man was killed in a drone attack.
Throughout the day, three residents of Kherson, one in Bilozerka, and two in Novovorontsovka were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Damage caused by Russian shelling
Shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, a healthcare facility, garages, and vehicles.
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