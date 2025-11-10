Russians probably learned about military gathering in Dnipropetrovsk region through hacked group chat on social media, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Russians had probably learned about the gathering of military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November, where 19 people were killed as a result of a missile strike, through a hacked group chat on social media.

Syrskyi said this on the evening of 9 November in a telephone conversation with "TSN. Tyzhden" host Alla Mazur, according to Censor.NET.

Ignoring safety regulations

"The problem is not only that the ban on celebrations at the front has been violated,"said the commander-in-chief. "There was another group chat on social media, which is a violation of basic security rules. It was most likely by hacking into the network that the Russians found out about the gathering," said Syrskyi.

Read more: AFU soldier on Russian strike during awards ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: "Most likely, someone "leaked" us"

Internal investigation is ongoing

The commander-in-chief expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and said that a serious internal investigation is underway, conducted in parallel with the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations.

What preceded it?

As reported, on 1 November 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of the enemy's combined strike, 12 servicemen and 7 civilians were killed . Another 36 servicemen were wounded.

. Another 36 servicemen were wounded. Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.

On 3 November, the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that Russian occupiers had struck military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.

Earlier it was reported that the commander of the unmanned systems unit had been notified of suspicion in connection with the deaths of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.

The commander of the unmanned systems unit was placed in custody without bail due to the death of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.

Read more: Russian strike on military formation on 1 November: commander taken into custody without bail