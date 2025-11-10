Russia attacked with "Kinzhal" missiles, UAVs and S-300s: air defence forces destroyed 52 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 10 November, Russian occupiers launched various types of missiles and UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

What did the enemy attack with?

The ruscists launched two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 67 Shahed, Gerbera and other strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - TOT of AR of Crimea.

About 40 of them were Shahed drones.

Read more: We are working with US to purchase additional Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy on countering hostile ballistics

How did the air defence system perform?

Air defence forces shot down/suppressed 52 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the east, south and centre of the country.

Fifteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations. Information on missiles is being clarified. No data on crashes/hits has been received.

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