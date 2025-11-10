Slovak prosecutor’s office finds no violations in transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: case closed

Slovak law enforcement authorities found no criminal offense in the previous government's decisions to transfer Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets and KUB air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the portal Aktuality.

Regional prosecutor's office spokeswoman Gabriela Kovacs said that on October 30, the investigation into the transfer of MiG-29s and KUB systems to Ukraine, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion, was closed.

According to her, it was not possible to prove that members of the then government "acted with the aim of obtaining illegal benefits or exceeded their powers."

Kovach clarified that, in total, the investigation covered five criminal proceedings: one was closed, two were dismissed due to lack of evidence of a crime, and the investigation into the other two is ongoing.

Read more: Nawrocki stated that there was "lack of gratitude" to Polish people for their support

What preceded it?

In June, Slovak police attempted to arrest former Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad and several other officials as part of an investigation into the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine.

That same month in Slovakia, police detained eight people, including officials from the country's Ministry of Defense, as part of an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) into the possible misuse of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine.