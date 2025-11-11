Russia attacked energy facilities in three regions, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of 11 November, Russian occupation forces attacked energy infrastructure in three regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

Strikes on the energy sector

The energy infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions was attacked.

Repair and restoration work is currently underway at the damaged facilities.

Read more: Enemy has changed tactics of attacks on energy sector to complicate restoration of power supply - Ministry of Energy

Outage

Hourly power cuts and capacity restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses remain in place in Ukraine for the next 24 hours.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Background

In the morning, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had launched a massive drone attack on the Odesa region: one person was wounded, and the "Ukrzaliznytsia" depot and energy facilities were damaged.

Part of the Odesa region was left without power as a result of the Russian attack.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector in 5 regions, there are power outages and hourly outages - Ministry of Energy