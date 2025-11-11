EU is creating intelligence unit to "strengthen its capabilities in field of security and intelligence," - European Commission

The European Commission plans to create a new unit within the General Secretariat to strengthen its capabilities in the field of security and intelligence.

This was announced by EC spokesman Balazs Uivari, reports Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

"We are in a complex geopolitical and geo-economic environment, which is why the European Commission is considering strengthening its capabilities in the field of security and intelligence. As part of this approach, the creation of a special unit within the General Secretariat is being considered," said Uivari.

He clarified that the concept is in the early stages of development and that the unit will be an additional initiative that will complement the work of the Commission's Security Directorate and work closely with the relevant services of the European External Action Service.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the European Commission is seeking to improve the use of information gathered by the national intelligence agencies of member states. The exchange of intelligence data in the EU began after the terrorist attacks on the US in 2001, and later became more institutionalized and came under the control of the EU diplomatic service.

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What preceded it?

The European Commission is establishing an intelligence agency to improve the efficiency of data exchange between EU national intelligence services.

The newly created unit, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, will seek to improve the use of information gathered by national intelligence agencies. It will be formed within the Commission's General Secretariat.