Russia preparing new massive strikes on Ukraine in November – Estonian intelligence

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defence Forces, said that in the coming weeks, Russia is likely to continue its winter bombing campaign, primarily targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

He stated this during a briefing at the Estonian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports, citing ERR.

According to Kiviselg, the situation on the front line has not changed significantly: the main fighting continues near Pokrovsk, which has become a key target for the Russians. At the same time, Russia has failed to capitalize on its numerical advantage and continues to suffer heavy manpower losses.

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The intelligence officer noted that Moscow compensates for its lack of success on the battlefield with massive missile and drone strikes. In October, the number of such attacks rose sharply: missiles were used 270 times, 44% more than in September, setting a new record since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Despite this, Ukrainian air defenses destroy about 80% of airborne targets, Kiviselg noted. He also warned that in November, Russia could launch three to four waves of massive strikes, taking advantage of worsening weather conditions.

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