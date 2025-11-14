EU working on 20th sanctions package against Russia – Kallas

The European Union is working on a new 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was stated on Friday, 14 November, by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Kaja Kallas after a meeting in Berlin with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other counterparts, DW reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Work on new sanctions against Russia continues

"Wars are lost by those who run out of money or soldiers first," Kallas said, adding that this is why "we must continue to put pressure on Russia with sanctions."

Kallas also praised the latest restrictive measures introduced by the United States against Russian oil companies.

"Sanctions work more effectively when they are complemented by the support of international partners," the EU’s chief diplomat said.

Read more: Russia will continue war because there is no possibility for negotiations, - Peskov

Which Russian entities may come under sanctions?

Kallas did not disclose any details of the forthcoming 20th sanctions package.

However, according to Brussels-based diplomats, the sanctions could target Russian energy companies and vessels that are part of Russia’s "shadow fleet".

Moscow uses this fleet to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil introduced by Ukraine’s Western allies.

Read more: Russia is losing its military, and its conditions are unacceptable for Ukraine, - Rubio