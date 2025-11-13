Russia will continue war because there is no possibility for negotiations, - Peskov

Russia will continue its war against Ukraine, as there is no possibility for negotiations.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

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"Kyiv's announcement of the termination of negotiations formalised its unwillingness to continue contacts," he said.

Peskov believes that Ukraine will have to return to negotiations, but from a much worse position.

"The Kremlin disagrees with Rubio's statement that Russia does not want peace. Russia wants peace and is open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means," the dictator's spokesman added.

Read more: Peskov accused Ukraine and EU of "pausing" peaceful settlement of war - Russian media

What preceded it?

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia stated that peace talks with Russia this year ended with almost no results, so they have been suspended for now.

Watch more: War in Ukraine will end when Russia achieves all its goals, - Peskov. AUDIO