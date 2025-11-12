Peace talks with Russia suspended due to lack of progress, - MFA

Peace talks with Russia this year ended with almost no results, so they have been suspended for now.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya in a comment to The Times, reports Censor.NET.

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"Since this year's peace talks ended with little progress, they have now been suspended," Kyslytsia said.

According to him, since the summer, Ukraine's efforts have been focused on encouraging international partners to urge Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyslytsya noted that the lack of progress did not come as a surprise to him, because "under a dictatorship, it is impossible to hold creative discussions with negotiating teams representing the dictator."

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"In the Russian system, you have to deal directly with a dictator," he added.

What preceded it?

On May 16, the first meeting between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey was held in Istanbul.

On June 2, the second meeting between delegations from Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. The negotiations lasted over an hour.

On the evening of July 23, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul.

Russia recently stated that it is "ready" to continue direct peace talks with Ukraine, but in the "Istanbul format."

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that there had been no progress on the issue of a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

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