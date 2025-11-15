Ukraine will become member of EU at beginning of next decade, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union at the beginning of the next decade.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Polsat News.

Ukraine's membership in the EU

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski spoke about Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union in his podcast "The Rest Is Politics." He stated that Ukraine would become a member of the EU at the beginning of the next decade.

"It is true that Hungary is blocking progress on this issue, but Ukraine already has candidate status," he said.

On Thursday, on Polsat News, Sikorski also pointed out a specific condition for Ukraine's accession.

"If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the European Union. The EU demands honesty and the implementation of procedures," he said, referring to the corruption scandal in Ukraine.

Read more: Mindichgate may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession – La Repubblica

Putin has not achieved his goal in Ukraine

Sikorski also spoke about the further course of the war in the podcast. According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to withstand another three years of war with Ukraine, which will be supported by the West. This will be facilitated, in particular, by funds received from frozen Russian assets.

"Ukraine now produces about half of its drones and missiles on the domestic market. Putin has not achieved what he wanted; we thought he had the second largest army in the world, but he has been fighting in Donbas for 10 years. I would not call that a victory," the Polish minister stressed.