Russians attack fishermen in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and one wounded
Today, November 15, as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, there is one dead and one wounded.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, the Russians struck fishermen who were on the coast of the Dnipro in Bilenkyi Pershyi with an FPV drone.
"One person died and another man was injured," the statement said.
The situation in Zaporizhia
- Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhia to positions more favorable for defense.
- DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had captured the villages of Rivnopillia and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The enemy also advanced near Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohivsky district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting measures to block and comprehensively destroy the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele, and Solodke in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
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