Russians attack fishermen in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and one wounded

Today, November 15, as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, there is one dead and one wounded.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the Russians struck fishermen who were on the coast of the Dnipro in Bilenkyi Pershyi with an FPV drone.

"One person died and another man was injured," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy damaged important energy facility in Chernihiv region: significant part of region is without electricity

The situation in Zaporizhia