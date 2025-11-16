Failure of Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest is "strategic mistake" by Russia - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called the cancellation of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest a "strategic mistake" by Russia, saying it had wasted its chance.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth," he said this in an interview with Associated Press.

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In mid-October, the White House announced that Trump would meet with Putin in Budapest, but less than a week later, canceled the meeting.

This decision was made after a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Stubb, during this conversation Rubio probably realized that "the Russians had not budged an inch," and therefore "there was no point in putting President Trump in a situation where he would get neither a deal nor anything else."

"Скасування зустрічі було ще одним прикладом стратегічної помилки росіян. У них була можливість, і вони її змарнували", – вважає президент Фінляндії.

Read more: Trump said he would not meet with Putin until there was an understanding on peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Only Trump can conduct direct and public negotiations with Putin

Stubb also noted that golf became a "doorway" for him, helping him establish a connection with Trump. In his opinion, although Trump and Zelensky have a "stormy relationship," he and other European leaders can help build a bridge between them.

"We translate for President Trump and President Zelenskyy, and vice versa," he said.

Furthermore, according to Stubb, when it comes to Putin, only one person should engage in direct and public negotiations with him, and that is Trump.

He hinted that the European Union is unlikely to open a direct channel of communication with the Russian leader in the near future.

Read more: Meeting with Trump in Budapest postponed – Putin

Cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting