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Ukraine will be first to receive improved generation of SAMP/T air defense system, - Macron

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Ukraine will be the first customer country to receive the new SAMP/T air defense system, which is currently under development.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We have launched bilateral cooperation, which is designed for the next 10 years, on the acquisition, development, and production of drones, drone interceptors, and guided bombs. We are talking about deliveries that we plan for the next two years and 10 years ahead," Macron said.

According to him, the new generation of the SAMP/T air defense system is still under development, but France has agreed that it could be the first to be deployed in Ukraine.

Read more: Historic agreement with France has been prepared. There will be significant strengthening of our combat aviation - Zelenskyy

Enhanced performance

"Ukraine already knows the characteristics of this system (air defense system – ed.), but now it will have new, enhanced characteristics," added the French president.

He also noted that under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase 100 fully armed aircraft with the corresponding training programs for maintenance crews and pilots.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was ordering 100 French Rafale fighter jets.

What preceded it?

  • It was also reported that Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement on Ukraine's purchase of defense equipment.
  • On the eve of the visit, Zelenskyy said that a historic agreement with France had been prepared. There will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation.

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2158) France (704) Macron Emmanuel (516)
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