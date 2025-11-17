Energoatom spent UAH 210 million on procurements for occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in 2022, including fish feed

In 2022, Energoatom made purchases for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which had already been occupied by Russian troops. This cost 210 million hryvnias.

This was stated during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigation Commission by MP Volodymyr Ariev, according to Censor.NET.

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"From 15 March to 25 August 2022, Energoatom made purchases for the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In particular, this included 210 million hryvnias for food, for the canteen," he said.

Ariev also said that funds were spent on fish feed for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The MP sent an inquiry to Energoatom regarding this.

In response, the company accused him of the fact that "media coverage around procurements for the Zaporizhzhia NPP poses a threat to the state’s energy resilience during preparations for the heating season in wartime."

Read more: Zelenskyy: Longest three-week blackout continues at ZNPP, plant is operating on diesel generators

What preceded this?

Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced that the government had begun a large-scale reset of the energy sector: the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies will be renewed

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP again on verge of blackout: only one power line remains operational