Government begins large-scale reset of energy sector: supervisory boards of all state-owned companies to be renewed – Svyrydenko

The Government is continuing a complete reset of the energy sector.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Action plan approved

According to her, at its meeting the Government approved an action plan to renew the composition of the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned companies in the fuel and energy sector.

The key task is to form new management by renewing the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies in the energy sector, in particular:

1. NAEC Energoatom – forming a new supervisory board.

2. NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine – competitive selection for the supervisory board and formation of the executive bodies of the Group (Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Ukrnafta, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine).

3. Ukrhydroenergo – appointment of a state representative to the supervisory board; competition for the head of the executive body.

4. Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine – renewal of the state representative on the supervisory board; completion of the competition for the head of the executive body.

5. NPC Ukrenergo – renewal of the state representative on the supervisory board.

6. PJSC Centrenergo, ECU, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Regional Electric Networks, Nyzhnodnistrovska HPP, Kremenchuk CHP – formation of new supervisory boards.

7. Guaranteed Buyer – transformation into a joint-stock company and formation of a new supervisory board.

8. Updating the charters, regulations on supervisory boards and the principles of their formation in line with the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises.

Read more: "Because of corruption of Zelenskyy’s friends, we are sitting without electricity," - new investigation by Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Energoatom supervisory board

The immediate task for this week is to approve Energoatom’s new supervisory board.

"Coordination of the plan’s implementation has been assigned to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. We will report on progress regularly," Svyrydenko summed up.

Watch more: "Mindichgate": Rada holds Temporary Investigation Commission meeting. LIVE BROADCAST

Mindichgate

Watch more: Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" as "Alibaba" – Zhelezniak. VIDEO