Government begins large-scale reset of energy sector: supervisory boards of all state-owned companies to be renewed – Svyrydenko
The Government is continuing a complete reset of the energy sector.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Action plan approved
According to her, at its meeting the Government approved an action plan to renew the composition of the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned companies in the fuel and energy sector.
The key task is to form new management by renewing the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies in the energy sector, in particular:
- 1. NAEC Energoatom – forming a new supervisory board.
- 2. NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine – competitive selection for the supervisory board and formation of the executive bodies of the Group (Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Ukrnafta, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine).
- 3. Ukrhydroenergo – appointment of a state representative to the supervisory board; competition for the head of the executive body.
- 4. Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine – renewal of the state representative on the supervisory board; completion of the competition for the head of the executive body.
- 5.
NPC Ukrenergo – renewal of the state representative on the supervisory board.
- 6. PJSC Centrenergo, ECU, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Regional Electric Networks, Nyzhnodnistrovska HPP, Kremenchuk CHP – formation of new supervisory boards.
- 7. Guaranteed Buyer – transformation into a joint-stock company and formation of a new supervisory board.
- 8. Updating the charters, regulations on supervisory boards and the principles of their formation in line with the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises.
Energoatom supervisory board
The immediate task for this week is to approve Energoatom’s new supervisory board.
"Coordination of the plan’s implementation has been assigned to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. We will report on progress regularly," Svyrydenko summed up.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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