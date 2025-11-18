Russia attacks Ukraine with 114 UAVs and Iskander-M missiles: air defence downs 101 drones – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

From the evening of 17 November, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Rostov and Voronezh regions and 114 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types. Drone launches were recorded from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsk-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukraine’s Air Force.

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The air assault was repelled by aircraft, air defence missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Air defence results

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence forces shot down / neutralised 101 enemy UAVs – Shaheds, Gerberas and drones of other types – over the northern, southern and eastern regions of the country.

Impacts of four missiles and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at two locations.

Read more: Ukraine will receive eight SAMP-T air defense launch systems from France, - Zelenskyy

Shelling on 17–18 November

On the evening of 17 November, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the settlement of Berestyn in Kharkiv region. A 17-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and died in hospital. Nine people were injured, seven of them hospitalised with blast trauma.

During the night, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro: two people were injured — a 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hospitalised in moderate condition, and multiple fires broke out.

A two-storey media building, a transport company, a private enterprise, an administrative building, a car service station, shops and kiosks, a food establishment, infrastructure facilities, six apartment buildings, garages and more than 20 vehicles were damaged.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported the consequences of Russian strikes. Due to the overnight attacks in Kharkiv region, the routes of several trains have been partially changed. In Dnipro, several railcars and railway infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Strike on Berestyn: 17-year-old girl dies in hospital