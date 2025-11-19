Ukraine expects return of new groups of prisoners, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine expects to resume the exchange of prisoners of war by the end of this year. He made this statement during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Censor.NET.

The head of state noted that Ankara actively supports Ukraine in the matter of returning prisoners.

"We hope that by the end of the year we will be able to resume exchanges and bring back a significant number of our people. Turkey is helping us a lot in this," Zelenskyy said.

The president also thanked Erdogan for his participation in the negotiations and emphasized that thanks to joint efforts, around 2,500 Ukrainian prisoners of war have already been returned home.

Read more: Zelenskyy must resign. There is no other way out of crisis – Honcharenko

Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey

We remind you that Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Turkey, where he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Advisor to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic.

What preceded it?