Any peace talks on Ukraine must include Kyiv, Budrys says

Any peace talks concerning the war in Ukraine must take place only with Kyiv’s participation.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated this, Censor.NET reports, citing LRT.

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Commenting on reports that the United States and Russia are allegedly preparing a new proposal to halt the war, Budrys stressed the need for Ukraine’s involvement. "Ukrainians must sit at the [negotiating] table; they must agree to it. And I have not heard that they were involved. If something concerns Europe, then we are Europe, and we must discuss what concerns our security," he said.

The diplomat also underlined that issues of Europe’s security must be discussed with the participation of European countries.

Budrys noted that Europe has already taken on a significant share of support for Ukraine. "We have shown that we are carrying this burden. If at this stage [a deal] is real, we will cooperate," he added.

Read more: Peace in Ukraine will require difficult but necessary steps, - Rubio

The Lithuanian minister also stressed that even after a ceasefire, support for Ukraine will not decrease. "Some mistakenly believe that after a ceasefire is reached, support will go down. No, it will increase. Lithuania has committed to supporting Ukraine for 10 years," Budrys said.

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

Read more: US peace plan calls for Ukraine to cede territory and reduce its armed forces - Reuters

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: Trump promised to decide on meeting with Putin "in two days"