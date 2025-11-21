Ukrainian fighters destroyed platoon of Russian assault troops in cars in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian military destroyed a platoon of Russian assault troops travelling in passenger cars in the Oleksandrivskyi direction. The operation was successful thanks to the clear and coordinated interaction of several units of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone filming the result of the successful attack. Fighters from the 214th Separate Assault Battalion, the 5th Assault Battalion of the 92nd SAB, as well as artillery units of the 5th SAB and 67th SMB.

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"A platoon of Russian assault troops in passenger cars was destroyed in the Oleksandrivka direction thanks to the coordinated actions of units of the 214th SAB, 5th SAB, 92nd SAB, as well as artillery of the 5th SAB and 67th SMB. Oleksiyivka, Dnipropetrovsk region," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

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