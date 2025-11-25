Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will require "special status" if peace agreement is reached, - Grossi

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would require "special status" and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between the countries.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Status of ZNPP

"Whichever side of the line [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] you are on, you need to have an agreement on cooperation or an atmosphere of cooperation," Grossi said.

He noted that without peace, the threat of a nuclear incident remains: "Until the war is over, a truce is signed, or the guns fall silent, there is always the possibility that something will go wrong. No single operator can operate a nuclear power plant when there is another country on the other side that opposes it and may take action against it."

We would like to remind you that earlier media outlets reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" includes a clause on restarting the plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.

Grossi told reporters that he did not want to get into politics, but added: "One thing is clear: the IAEA is indispensable in this situation."

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