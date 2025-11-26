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News Drones against occupiers
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Ukrainian drones eliminated 23 Russian occupiers near Kruhliakivka: work of pilots of 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces. VIDEO

Ukrainian strike drone operators killed 23 Russian occupiers near the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the successful combat operation was released by pilots of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces.

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"Ukrainian drone operators eliminate 23 Russian soldiers near the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region. Footage of combat operations by pilots of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces," the video commentary says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 9 people wounded, 16 houses and 2 enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

Watch more: Occupiers shelled Kherson: house where family of displaced persons lived was damaged. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11980) elimination (7437) air assault troops (245) drones (4729) Kharkiv region (1715) Kupiansk district (525) Kruhlyakivka (12)
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