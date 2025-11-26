EU should stop discussing options and continue working on reparations loan for Ukraine, - Dombrovskis

The European Union should stop discussing options for financing Ukraine and continue using frozen Russian assets.

As reported by Censor.NET with refence to Euronews, this was stated by European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"It's time to stop discussing different options and move forward," he said.

Yes, Dombrovskis believes that a reparations loan guaranteed by frozen Russian assets in Europe is "something that could provide significant support to Ukraine without creating an additional and substantial fiscal burden for the EU or its member states."

EU options for financing Ukraine

It is noted that earlier, the European Commission prepared a document with financing options to support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

Read more: Britain will join "reparations loan" to Ukraine, - Starmer

Among the options proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to EU leaders are:

voluntary bilateral contributions from member states,

issuance of joint debt at EU level

reparations loan based on Russia's immobilized assets.

"Other options are more expensive for member states, as it is clear that Ukraine is facing debt sustainability issues, so we cannot simply continue to provide Ukraine with another loan," Dombrovskis said.

See also: Britain to join "reparations loan" to Ukraine, says Starmer

Dombrovskis addressed Belgium

The European Commissioner emphasized the need to support Ukraine and sent a direct message to the Belgian government, on whose territory most of the assets frozen in the EU are held. Belgium is the main opponent of the reparations loan due to fears of compensation claims from Moscow.

"If you give in to bullying, you will face even more bullying. We need to resist this pressure," Dombrovskis said, acknowledging that the discussion between member states will be very difficult.

Read more: Budrys on delays in financing Ukraine: Time is playing into Russia’s hands, we must deprive it of that scenario

Russian assets to help Ukraine