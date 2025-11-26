Putin cannot achieve his goals on battlefield, so he is resorting to negotiations, - Kallas

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to use negotiations to achieve his goals, which he was unable to achieve on the battlefield.

This was stated by the European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, according to The Guardian, as reported by Censor.NET.

The agreement must include concessions on the part of the Russian Federation.

She welcomed the US's desire to end the war, but stressed that any peace agreement must include concessions from Russia.

"We all want this war to end, but how it ends is important. We must remember that there is one aggressor and one victim. The first step must be a complete and unconditional ceasefire... But right now, we see no signs that Russia is ready for a ceasefire," said Kallas.

The top diplomat noted that Russia is not scaling back its military machine, but rather expanding it.

"We still need to move from a situation where Russia pretends to negotiate to a situation where Russia has to negotiate. We are getting closer to that," she said.

Kallas stressed that it is now necessary to "continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia."

"Putin cannot achieve his goals on the battlefield, so he will try to achieve them through negotiations," Kallas added.

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