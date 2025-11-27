Czechia launches national campaign to raise funds for interceptor drones for Ukraine

Drone Industry

In the Czech Republic, a national campaign called Charlie One has been launched to raise funds for interceptor drones for Ukraine. The fundraiser is being run by activists from the Skupina D association, which has supplied Ukraine with thousands of drones since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This is stated on the initiative’s page, Censor.NET reports.

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Campaign details

The campaign’s goal is to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression by supplying defensive drones.

The campaign is backed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army and honorary head of Skupina D, General Karel Řehka, who serves as its main public face.

He noted that it was a great honour for him that the campaign bears his name (the general’s call sign is Charlie).

"The nickname Charlie has followed me almost my entire military life. That is why this drone, designed to hunt down and destroy Russian attack drones, is simply called Charlie One. I am proud and grateful that this will help protect vulnerable people, especially families with children in Ukraine. And not only in Ukraine. Every drone shot down over Ukraine is a drone that will never reach the Czech Republic," the general said, addressing the Czech public.

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More about the Charlie drone interceptor

The Charlie One drone interceptor is a specialised defensive system designed to stop attack drones before they reach populated areas. It can be launched within a few minutes, detects a threat, tracks it and destroys it in the air. It operates both day and night. For tactical reasons, the manufacturer does not disclose the interceptor’s technical specifications.

One such interceptor costs 60,000 Czech crowns

So far, more than 5 million Czech crowns have already been raised.

Read more: Ten NATO countries to provide $500 million in weapons for Ukraine