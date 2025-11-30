Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized - GT "East"
Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Group of Troops "East" repelled 126 Russian assaults.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Skhid District Administration.
As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 76 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoeekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novoserhiivka, and Filiya.
Liquidation of Russian troops
According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers in this area, 108 of whom were killed. Eight vehicles and eight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three vehicles were damaged, a UAV control point, and three shelters for personnel were hit.
The situation in Pokrovsk
According to the OTF "East", search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing in Pokrovsk. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.
It is also noted that additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are being organized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units.
Overall, in the area of responsibility of the OTF "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—485 occupiers over the past day.
In addition, 823 UAVs of various types and 49 other weapons and equipment, including 3 tanks and 8 armored vehicles, were destroyed.
Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 16 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.
Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,240 fire missions.
Яка ситуація у Покровську?
- According to the OTF "East", the enemy is attempting to break through the defenses of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the occupiers in urban areas.
- According to DeepState, the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and fortifying its positions.
- The press center of the 7th building of the AAF reported that the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search and strike operations to eliminate Russians in Pokrovsk.
- On November 23, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachensky in the Donetsk region.
- On November 26, it was reported that Russian military personnel were spotted in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
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