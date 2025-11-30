Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized - GT "East"

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Group of Troops "East" repelled 126 Russian assaults.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Skhid District Administration.

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As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 76 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoeekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novoserhiivka, and Filiya.

Liquidation of Russian troops

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers in this area, 108 of whom were killed. Eight vehicles and eight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three vehicles were damaged, a UAV control point, and three shelters for personnel were hit.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack. Two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

The situation in Pokrovsk

According to the OTF "East", search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing in Pokrovsk. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

It is also noted that additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are being organized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the OTF "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—485 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 823 UAVs of various types and 49 other weapons and equipment, including 3 tanks and 8 armored vehicles, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 16 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,240 fire missions.

Read more: Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines in Myrnohrad and eliminating enemy on approaches to city, - OC "East"

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