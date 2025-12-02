Enemy has occupied Kozatske, advanced in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have occupied the village of Kozatske in Pokrovsk district and are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Where are the occupiers advancing?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kozatske (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region) and has also advanced in Pokrovsk (a city in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Myrnohrad (a city in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), near Shakhove (a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Mykolaivka (a village in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region) and Kamianske (a village in the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.
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