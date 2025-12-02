Enemy has occupied Kozatske, advanced in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Kozatske in Pokrovsk district and are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Where are the occupiers advancing?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kozatske (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region) and has also advanced in Pokrovsk (a city in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Myrnohrad (a city in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), near Shakhove (a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Mykolaivka (a village in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region) and Kamianske (a village in the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy continues to disperse across Pokrovsk and its outskirts. Logistics to Myrnohrad complicated – DeepState



Kozatske



Pokrovsk



Myrnohrad



Shakhove



Mykolaivka



Kamianske

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders cleared Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, eliminating 53 occupiers and capturing another 19 - DeepState. VIDEO