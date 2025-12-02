Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is beneficial for partners, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine would be beneficial not only for Ukraine itself, but also for its partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, we also discussed the position on frozen Russian assets. It is high time to transfer them to Ukraine so that we can reliably ensure our defence and recovery. This will benefit not only us but also our partners — we will place more orders with countries that help us," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked Ireland for supporting sanctions pressure on Russia. "We appreciate that Ireland has always been honest and principled in its approach to issues of pressure on Russia. And first and foremost, this is a question of sanctions policy. Sanctions must remain in force as long as the Russian occupation continues," he stressed.

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