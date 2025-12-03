EU pays Russia up to 1.5 billion euros for fossil fuels every month - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU continues to pay Russia €1.5 billion per month for fossil fuel imports.

According to Censor.NET, she made this statement during her speech.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

EU refuses fuel from Russia

Commenting on the EU's preliminary agreement to completely abandon the use of Russian fossil fuels, von der Leyen announced the beginning of "an era of complete energy independence for Europe from Russia."

Read more: Russian drone strike leaves 5,000 customers without power in Zaporizhzhia district

How much does the EU pay Russia?

Many people thought it was impossible. Well, the numbers speak for themselves. Let me give you some of them.

Today, imports of Russian gas—both LNG and pipeline gas—have fallen from 45% to 13%, coal imports from 51% to zero, and crude oil imports from 26% to 2%," said the EC president.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and 5 regions: more than 600 thousand consumers were left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

According to her, reducing imports of Russian fossil fuels has made it possible to reduce the revenues that Russia uses for its war against Ukraine.

" At the beginning of the war (the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation in 2022), we were paying Russia €12 billion per month for fossil fuels, and now that amount has decreased to €1.5 billion per month, which is still too much, and we are striving to reduce it to zero," von der Leyen added.