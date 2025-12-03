EU will add Russia to blacklist of countries with high risk of money laundering, - Politico

The European Union plans to add Russia to its blacklist of countries with a high risk of money laundering and financing terrorism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

Earlier, the global supervisory body Financial Action Task Force (FATF) suspended Russia's membership after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but did not include it in the blacklist due to resistance from the BRICS countries.

The EU decision stipulates that financial institutions will strengthen due diligence on all transactions with Russian companies, and banks that have not yet taken measures will further reduce risks.

The blacklisting comes amid a wide range of EU sanctions that already restrict Russian companies' access to financial services in the union.

We would like to remind you that in early 2026, the European Commission will present a legislative proposal for a complete ban on Russian oil imports into the European Union.

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