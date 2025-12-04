Judge Pelykh caught taking bribe mobilised into Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Judge Oleksandr Pelykh of the Volovets District Court in Zakarpattia region, who was detained while taking a bribe, has been mobilised.

Defence lawyer Serhii Fesenko reported this at a meeting of the High Council of Justice, Censor.NET writes with reference to Zaxid.net.

On Thursday, 4 December, the High Council of Justice considered a motion by Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko seeking consent to remand the judge in custody. After a statement by prosecutor Olena Drobotova, who argued the need for Pelykh’s arrest, the floor was given to the judge’s defence counsel.

"Oleksandr Pelykh no longer exercises judicial powers. On 2 December, he submitted his resignation to the High Council of Justice, and on 3 December, he was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Accordingly, no new cases are being assigned to Pelykh, and the risks cited by the pre-trial investigation body are therefore unfounded," the lawyer said.

Having examined all the case materials, the High Council of Justice granted consent to hold Pelykh in custody.

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Recall that the judge of the Volovets District Court, who had been seconded to Zakarpattia from Luhansk region, was detained on 28 November while receiving a USD 1,300 bribe for lifting a seizure imposed on timber. Pelykh is charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery).