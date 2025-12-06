30 missiles out of 51 destroyed, 585 enemy drones neutralized, hits at 29 locations, - Air Force

On the night of December 6, 2025, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

As noted, in total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 704 air attack weapons – 51 missiles (including 17 ballistic missiles) and 653 UAVs of various types:

653 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera, more than 300 of them - "Shahed";

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan and Tambov regions, Russian Federation);

34 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region, Russian Federation, Black Sea waters);

14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Krai – Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea).

See more: Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 615 air targets:

585 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

29 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

See more: Russians attack Nikopol district: homes, sports and education facilities, filling stations and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Missile strikes and 60 strike UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as downed (debris) at three locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!