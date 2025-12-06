Enemy massively attacked Volyn: there are hits on civilian enterprises in Lutsk

On the night of Saturday, December 6, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Volyn region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Rudnitsky, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, during the air raid alert, security and defense forces detected 22 enemy "Shahed" drones in the airspace of the Volyn region, 11 of which were destroyed.

There is a hit

"However, there have been hits on civilian enterprises in the territory of Lutsk. There are also fires caused by falling debris: a warehouse building in the territory of Lutsk and a residential building in the Lutsk district," the report says.

It is also noted that all relevant services are working at the sites of impact and debris fall.

See also: Russian strikes on Lviv region: critical infrastructure attacked

No casualties reported

Fortunately, there were no casualties. As of now, no one has sought medical attention.

"We thank the air defense forces for their work and protection of Volyn," emphasized the head of the region.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS