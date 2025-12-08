131 enemy UAVs out of 149 have been destroyed, with hits in 11 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 8 December (from 6:00 p.m. on 7 December), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 149 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 90 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Read more: 4 out of 5 missiles destroyed, 175 enemy drones neutralized, hits at 14 locations, - Air Force

Are there any consequences?

According to the Air Force, 16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in four locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules!" the Air Force emphasises.

See more: Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS