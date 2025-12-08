Élysée Palace has revealed details of negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine

The Élysée Palace has released details of the talks that took place today at Downing Street between the President of Ukraine and European leaders.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the French president's administration.

Main topics of the London talks

According to the Élysée Palace, the meeting participants focused on two key areas: providing Ukraine with effective and long-term security guarantees and discussing approaches to the country's post-war reconstruction.

The French side noted that the consultations focused on specific support mechanisms designed to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensure stability on the European continent.

"Security guarantees for Ukraine are a necessary condition for future stability, and this issue remains a focus for our partners," the Élysée Palace emphasized.

Read more: After talks in London, Merz makes statement on Ukraine: Our support will not waver

Continuation of work on the American peace plan

A separate item on the agenda was the discussion of the US peace initiative. The French administration emphasized that the consultations in London had made it possible to agree on further work on the elements of the plan and to define common approaches of European partners to diplomatic efforts.

After the talks ended, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the British Prime Minister's residence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also left the building after meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

What preceded it