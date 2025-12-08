Defence Ministry to soon introduce automatic registration for those liable for military service

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to launch automatic military registration in the near future, as well as introduce a "sharing" function for the electronic military registration document.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Defence, Oleh Berestovyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

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What changes the Defence Ministry is planning

"In 2026, we will soon implement automatic registration in all life cases. You will not need to do anything: once you turn 18, you will automatically be registered," he explained.

In addition, according to Berestovyi, a "sharing" function for the electronic military registration document will become available – in particular, so that a person liable for military service can send it to their employer.

Read more: No visit to TCRs: men aged 25–60 to be automatically registered for military service

Other functions

The Defence Ministry is also continuing work on the digitalisation of services and on improving the quality of Basic Combined Arms Training at training centres of the Defence Forces.

Among other things, work will continue on automating the consequences of violations of military registration rules – improving existing deferrals and introducing new ones, Berestovyi said.

"‘Reservist profile’. We know everything about a person liable for military service that the state knows, but this is not the limit – we will go beyond the usual so that, for this and future wars, we know everything about our future service member and about them as a demobilised soldier," Berestovyi stated.

Read more: Photos of those liable for military service to appear in Reserve+ this week, – Defence Ministry

"Check-in for mobilised personnel"

In addition, the Defence Ministry is introducing the so-called "check-in for mobilised personnel" and tracking the path of a person liable for military service at every stage.

"The next step is a new initiative together with the mobilisation department on a ‘check-in for mobilised personnel’ and tracking the path of a person liable for military service at every stage," he said.

According to Berestovyi, the first step in implementing this functionality is the electronic military registration document in Reserve+ (the Oberih register will show who scanned the QR code and when, and what actions were subsequently taken with regard to the person liable for military service), which will make it possible to protect the rights of both sides.

Read more: Service members should not handle mobilization, system needs reform – Reshetylova

After that, the defence ministry explained, the mobilisation process is planned to be implemented as follows:

electronic referrals to the military medical commission (MMC);

electronic MMC conclusions; generation of a nominal list of mobilised personnel for dispatch to a training centre;

transfer of information from the Oberih register to the Impuls system after arrival at the training centre;

recording in the Impuls system of arrival at the military unit, with tracking of everything that happens to the service member.

"This will also form the basis for recording anomalies related to Absent Without Leave (AWOL) – so that we have tools and a data-driven approach to anticipate or prevent all these steps leading to AWOL cases," Berestovyi concluded.

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