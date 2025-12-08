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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of Monday, December 8, Russian occupiers carried out another air attack on Ukraine, using strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Ukrainian Air Force.
Where are the enemy drones heading?
At 18:02, UAVs from the Sumy region were moving towards the Poltava region (Myrhorod district).
At 18:17 - enemy drones in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, heading south.
At 18:30 - UAV in Poltava region, direction Mirgorod, Romodan
At 18:33 - "Shaheds" heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
At 18:38 - UAVs heading towards Poltava from the north and east.
At 19:02 - drones in the direction of the Cherkasy region (Zolotonosha district).
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
- We previously reported that Russia's massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine on the night of December 7 cost approximately $361 million.
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