Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Monday, December 8, Russian occupiers carried out another air attack on Ukraine, using strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

See more: Explosions in Zaporizhzhia: enemy is attacking with KABs, industrial infrastructure under attack, 7 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Where are the enemy drones heading?

At 18:02, UAVs from the Sumy region were moving towards the Poltava region (Myrhorod district).

At 18:17 - enemy drones in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, heading south.

At 18:30 - UAV in Poltava region, direction Mirgorod, Romodan

At 18:33 - "Shaheds" heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

At 18:38 - UAVs heading towards Poltava from the north and east.

At 19:02 - drones in the direction of the Cherkasy region (Zolotonosha district).

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!