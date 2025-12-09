Due to attacks by Russian Federation, there are power outages in three regions. Emergency and stabilisation blackouts are in effect, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions remain without electricity as of this morning. Emergency repair work is ongoing, with energy workers working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Power outages

As noted, emergency power outages have been introduced in Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power restriction schedules are in effect for industrial consumers and businesses.

The current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the websites of your region's power companies.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasises.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in two regions – regional power distribution companies

What preceded this?

On the morning of 9 December, Censor.NET reported that emergency power cuts had been implemented in two regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without power in the morning.

According to Ukrenergo, the most difficult energy situation after the night strikes is in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: EU will continue to finance Ukraine’s energy sector recovery, - European Commission