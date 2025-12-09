There has always been understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO, long before Putin – Trump
US President Donald Trump said that "there has always been an understanding" that Ukraine will never become a member of NATO.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Politico.
Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would never become a NATO member existed long before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came to power.
"There has always been an understanding that Ukraine would not join NATO. Long before Putin, it was clear that Ukraine would not join NATO. And now they insist... You know, when Zelenskyy first came and met with Putin for the first time, he said he wanted two things: 'I want Crimea back, and we want to become a member of NATO'. He didn't say it very politely," Trump said.
It should be noted that it is unclear which meeting between Zelensky and Putin Trump was referring to.
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