High Anti-Corruption Court imposes preventive measure on Servant of People Skorokhod – 3 million UAH bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has set bail of 3,028,000 hryvnias for MP Anna Skorokhod as a preventive measure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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The prosecutor asked the court to set bail at over 10.5 million hryvnias.

Skorokhod’s lawyer said that the bail has not yet been posted, as it is not possible to make the payment immediately after the court hearing. A decision on whether to post bail will be made on 10 December.

Read more: Servant of People Skorokhod in court: "They’ve sh#t all over me across whole country". PHOTO

The case of MP Skorokhod

Earlier, NABU used covert filming to document the transfer of part of the money to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is 125,000 dollars.

The footage also later shows a handwritten note, although its contents are not visible. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the money so that all parties to the "arrangements" can "sleep easy".

On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.

She is accused of setting up a criminal group that offered a businessman, for 250,000 dollars, to arrange for the National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on a competitor’s company.

On 7 December, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody with an alternative of 4,542,000 hryvnias in bail was imposed on Skorokhod’s accomplice in this case.

On 8 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of 1,514,000 hryvnias in bail on MP Anna Skorokhod’s aide.

Read more: "Servant of People" Skorokhod arrived for questioning at NABU. PHOTO