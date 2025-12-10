In Sumy, 60-year-old man fired shots from window, injuring six children

On the evening of 9 December, a shooting occurred in Sumy, resulting in six children being injured.

The incident was reported by the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A man fired shots from the window of a high-rise building

According to police, two girls heard sounds resembling gunshots, after which they were found to have physical injuries. Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that a 60-year-old local resident fired shots from the window of his apartment using a hunting firearm.

The man was detained, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Read more: Shooting on Lviv school grounds: conflict between parents leaves man wounded – police. VIDEO

What is known about the injured children

The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said that the youngest child who was injured is 13 years old. Five children are currently in hospital under medical supervision, and one child is receiving outpatient treatment.

Their lives are not in danger.

Read more: Man shot dead in middle of street in Odesa: police investigating circumstances. PHOTO

Earlier, we reported that the body of Andriana Ofrim, a Ukrainian woman who had been missing since 21 November, had been found, had been found in the Czech Republic.

We also wrote that in the Lviv region, during a document check, a man of conscription age injured a soldier with an object resembling a kitchen "axe-hammer".

Read more: Russians attack civilians in Sumy region: two killed, woman hospitalised