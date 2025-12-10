In Sumy, 60-year-old man fired shots from window, injuring six children
On the evening of 9 December, a shooting occurred in Sumy, resulting in six children being injured.
The incident was reported by the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.
A man fired shots from the window of a high-rise building
According to police, two girls heard sounds resembling gunshots, after which they were found to have physical injuries. Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that a 60-year-old local resident fired shots from the window of his apartment using a hunting firearm.
The man was detained, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
What is known about the injured children
The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said that the youngest child who was injured is 13 years old. Five children are currently in hospital under medical supervision, and one child is receiving outpatient treatment.
Their lives are not in danger.
- Earlier, we reported that the body of Andriana Ofrim, a Ukrainian woman who had been missing since 21 November, had been found, had been found in the Czech Republic.
- We also wrote that in the Lviv region, during a document check, a man of conscription age injured a soldier with an object resembling a kitchen "axe-hammer".
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