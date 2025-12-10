Europe and US disagree with Trump’s statement about Russia’s superiority on battlefield - CNN

Despite Donald Trump's statements that Russia has an "advantage" on the battlefield, some US and European officials believe that there are currently no assessments indicating significant changes on the battlefield.

This is mentioned in a CNN article, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The interlocutors noted that there are no new assessments from the US or Europe that Russian forces will be able to quickly win the war.

CNN writes that assessments paint a mixed picture, with Russia making modest gains on the front lines and now approaching key Ukrainian supply lines, but at a huge cost.

Read more: Russia undoubtedly has stronger negotiating position now, - Trump

"The Russians are advancing, but this is not a fundamental change compared to what has been happening over the past few months," a Ukrainian military official told CNN.

At the same time, Western officials acknowledged that the situation for Ukraine is difficult.

Read more: Russia undoubtedly has stronger negotiating position now, - Trump

"Ukraine is gradually losing strategic positions in the east due to exhaustion and limited defensive positions," said a senior US official.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted that over the course of the year, Russia had seized less than 1% of Ukraine's territory.

"So, of course, this is not a victory in the war. These are not the goals that Putin and the Kremlin are pursuing. He wants to deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty. He wants to subjugate Ukraine as a country. So they are not achieving this on the battlefield," she stressed.

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