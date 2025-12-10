EU plans to urgently freeze Russian assets to bypass Hungary’s veto, - FT

The EU is preparing to urgently adopt a special law that will allow Russian assets to be frozen indefinitely and circumvent a possible veto by Viktor Orbán. This decision should ensure the stability of the sanctions regime and support the West's plans to finance Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Truth," this information was reported by the Financial Times.

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According to officials familiar with the plans, the rush to pass legislation that would allow the use of emergency powers to override a national veto on extending sanctions is aimed at protecting Brussels' influence in the US-led peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

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Diplomats involved in this legislation see an advantage in quickly separating the controversial issue of asset freezing from the discussion of providing Kyiv with a loan using Russian assets in the coming days.

At the same time, the publication notes that Hungary and other EU countries are likely to be dissatisfied with such a decision.

Last week, the European Commission proposed using €210 billion of Russia's foreign assets to finance a loan to Kyiv, initially amounting to €90 billion, to be paid out over the next two years.

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For the lending scheme to work, assets must be frozen indefinitely, rather than for six-month periods, which can only be extended with the unanimous consent of all 27 EU countries.

Hungary opposes any further aid to Kyiv and regularly threatens to veto the extension of sanctions.

EU officials fear that Orbán will carry out his threat if Donald Trump's administration decides to unilaterally lift US sanctions against Russia.

To circumvent the risk of sanctions being lifted, the European Commission has proposed using emergency powers, which are used to combat economic crises, to impose sanctions on assets for an indefinite period. Adopted in accordance with Article 122 of the EU treaties, it can be approved by a majority of EU countries, allowing potential vetoes to be circumvented.

EU leaders are expected to agree on the use of frozen Russian assets for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine at the summit on December 18-19.

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What is known about the "reparations loan" for Ukraine