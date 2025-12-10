Republican Congressman Massie introduced draft law on withdrawal of United States from NATO

Thomas Massie, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Kentucky, has introduced a draft law that envisages the United States withdrawing from NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Massie's post on X social media.

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The congressman called NATO a "Cold War relic" and called for funds to be used for US national defence instead of helping other countries.

"NATO is a Cold War relic. The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries. Today, I introduced HR 6508 to end our NATO membership," Massie noted.

Read more: US insists on Ukraine’s sovereignty, but discussions on NATO membership continue, - Ambassador Hetmanchuk

The bill states that NATO was created to counter the Soviet Union, which collapsed more than 30 years ago. Since then, US participation in the Alliance has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and remains a risk of involvement in foreign conflicts.

The document stipulates that US President Donald Trump must officially notify NATO of the country's withdrawal no later than 30 days after the law comes into force.

Massi also noted that European NATO members have sufficient economic and military resources to ensure their own defence without US involvement.

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