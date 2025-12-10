Honorary Consulate of Spain has officially opened in Lviv

The Honorary Consulate of the Kingdom of Spain has begun operating in Lviv.

According to the Lviv Regional Military Administration, the opening took place on December 10 with the participation of Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine Ricardo López-Aranada Hagu, representatives of diplomatic institutions, local authorities, and educational institutions, reports Censor.NET.

What is known about the new consulate

Anatolii Zabarylo, a public figure and expert in international cooperation, became the honorary consul. He has been involved in Ukrainian-Spanish projects for many years and heads an organization that strengthens friendly ties between the two countries.

The new institution will help develop cultural, educational, economic, and humanitarian ties between Ukraine and Spain. Its main areas of focus include supporting cultural events, facilitating cooperation between Ukrainian and Spanish institutions, providing advice to citizens and businesses, and organizing joint initiatives in the region.

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