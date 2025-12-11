Nawrocki confirmed that he did not know about transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine: There was misunderstanding, but we will sort it out
Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed that he had not received any official information about the government's intentions to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
The Polish leader made this statement during a press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Nawrocki noted that his staff were right when they reported the lack of information. "There must have been some misunderstanding here—I did not have such information. But I am calm: Mr. Kosinyak-Kamysh and I will sort this out and come to an understanding on this issue," the president added.
We would like to remind you that the head of the International Policy Bureau, Marcin Pszidacz, stated that Nawrocki was not informed about the intention to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland refuses to transfer MiG-29 aircraft, even though Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.
- Later, the country's Foreign Ministry responded that Poland would transfer its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine once it received replacements from its allies.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland would transfer the rest of its MiG-29s to Ukraine once its allies guaranteed the security of the country's airspace.
- In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that among the countries helping Ukraine, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country.
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The Polish side reports that negotiations with Ukraine are continuing regarding the transfer of aircraft MIG-29.
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