Nawrocki confirmed that he did not know about transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine: There was misunderstanding, but we will sort it out

Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed that he had not received any official information about the government's intentions to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Polish leader made this statement during a press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Nawrocki noted that his staff were right when they reported the lack of information. "There must have been some misunderstanding here—I did not have such information. But I am calm: Mr. Kosinyak-Kamysh and I will sort this out and come to an understanding on this issue," the president added.

We would like to remind you that the head of the International Policy Bureau, Marcin Pszidacz, stated that Nawrocki was not informed about the intention to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Read more: Nawrocki stated that there was "lack of gratitude" to Polish people for their support

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