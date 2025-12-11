3 357 5
Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing near three settlements in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that the Russians had advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk.
- DeepState reported that Russian invaders had occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
- It was also reported that Russian occupation forces continue to drag their infantry into the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Half of the settlement has been captured by enemy troops.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password