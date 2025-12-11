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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advance in Donetsk region

Russian occupation forces are advancing near three settlements in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi," the report says.

The enemy has advanced in Donetsk region
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk region
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk region

Read more: Situation in Siversk area complicated, half of city under enemy control, - DeepState

What preceded this?

  • Earlier it was reported that the Russians had advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk.
  • DeepState reported that Russian invaders had occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
  • It was also reported that Russian occupation forces continue to drag their infantry into the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Half of the settlement has been captured by enemy troops.

Author: 

Donetsk region (5887) Kramatorskyy district (1015) Serednye (3) Derylove (3) Kolodyazi (5) DeepState (512)
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