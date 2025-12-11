Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing near three settlements in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Serednie, Derylove, and Kolodiazi," the report says.







Read more: Situation in Siversk area complicated, half of city under enemy control, - DeepState

What preceded this?